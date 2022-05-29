United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

UBSI stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 674.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,313,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,752,000 after buying an additional 69,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

