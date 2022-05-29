United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.80. 308,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

