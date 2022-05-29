United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Increased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.55% of United Rentals worth $133,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $297.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.