Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Holdings Lowered by Third Point LLC

Third Point LLC decreased its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400,000 shares during the quarter. Upstart makes up 4.2% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $605,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of UPST traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 12,756,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,212,443. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,883 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,533. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

