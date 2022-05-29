Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $97.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens lowered Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,883 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Upstart by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Upstart has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

