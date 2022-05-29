Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.15.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,804 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.