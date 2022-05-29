Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $21.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $149,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

