US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.