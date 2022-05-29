US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CL King boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

