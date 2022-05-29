US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.73.

Shares of USFD opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. US Foods has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in US Foods by 744.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

