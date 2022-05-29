USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 84,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

USDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE USDP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. 77,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 million. Analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

