USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007387 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006320 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

