ValueAct Holdings L.P. Makes New $41.85 Million Investment in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,847,000. Altus Power makes up 0.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

AMPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company.

NYSE:AMPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. 245,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.57.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

