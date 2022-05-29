Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,169 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 44.0% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned about 0.90% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $2,698,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

