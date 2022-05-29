Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,416,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $215,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

