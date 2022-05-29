Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as low as C$8.83. Velan shares last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$194.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Velan alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Velan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.