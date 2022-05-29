Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.01

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as low as C$8.83. Velan shares last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.01. The firm has a market cap of C$194.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.58, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

