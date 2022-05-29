Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Velas has a market cap of $138.53 million and $2.22 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001583 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,612 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

