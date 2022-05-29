Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the April 30th total of 469,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of VNTR stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 433,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,861. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Several analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

