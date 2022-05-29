Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.