Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

VINP stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $635.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,366,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

