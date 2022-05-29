Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vintage Wine Estates and Real Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates is more favorable than Real Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Real Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.39 $9.87 million 0.06 144.19 Real Brands $10,000.00 6,693.82 -$2.80 million N/A N/A

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and Real Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates 3.32% 5.05% 2.39% Real Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Real Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.