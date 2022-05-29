Virginia National Bankshares Co. (VABK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 24th

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VABK opened at $32.67 on Friday. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Get Virginia National Bankshares alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VABK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 62.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virginia National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virginia National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.