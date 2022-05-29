Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.44

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $12.67. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 71,282 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

