Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.44

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $12.67. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 71,282 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

