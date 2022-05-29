Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €60.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.23 ($63.01).

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €1.51 ($1.61) on Tuesday, hitting €35.57 ($37.84). 2,850,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.21. Vonovia has a one year low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a one year high of €60.96 ($64.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

