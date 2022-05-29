Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 11,694 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after purchasing an additional 724,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after acquiring an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after acquiring an additional 484,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,817,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

