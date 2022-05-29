Wahed Invest LLC Acquires Shares of 7,589 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $266.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

