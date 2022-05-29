Wahed Invest LLC Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 989,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.