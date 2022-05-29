Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $741,000 Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,636 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $329,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 25.6% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $19.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.38. 2,984,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,836. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.