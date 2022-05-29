Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $9.95 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,000. Tesla accounts for about 5.5% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,106,736 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,169,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $759.63 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $571.22 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $911.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $949.86.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $912.68.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,001 shares of company stock valued at $373,252,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

