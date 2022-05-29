Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,611,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,748,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after purchasing an additional 107,894 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI opened at $167.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,831. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.