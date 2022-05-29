Wahed Invest LLC Purchases New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $476.29 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $8,436,928 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.