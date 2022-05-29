Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after acquiring an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after acquiring an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK traded up $6.28 on Friday, reaching $211.02. 1,176,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,571. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $191.07 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

