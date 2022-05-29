Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.
TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.