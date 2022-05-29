Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

WJXFF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Wajax has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

