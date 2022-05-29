WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WalkMe by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

