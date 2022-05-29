Wall Street Games (WSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $243,913.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 111.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.00 or 0.10787332 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00502739 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032812 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

