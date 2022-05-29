Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and $502,082.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,136,732 coins and its circulating supply is 80,161,520 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

