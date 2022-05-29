Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $41.10 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.10 million and $1.01 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00087206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00255524 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00024979 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

