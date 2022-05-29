Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the April 30th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WDH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 7,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,880. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $94.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waterdrop will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.