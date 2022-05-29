Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wejo Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Wejo Group has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wejo Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

