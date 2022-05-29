Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $95.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.07.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $86.55 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $50,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after buying an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 421,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.