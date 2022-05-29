Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.14.
WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.