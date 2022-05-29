Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGYF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 36,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,550. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

