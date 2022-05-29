Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $830,069.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,183.41 or 1.00008313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.