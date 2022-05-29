Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.89.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

WSM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.91. 1,686,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,899. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.