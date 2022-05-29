Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

WTW stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $192.99 and a 1-year high of $264.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.67.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,354,944 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

