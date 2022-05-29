WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

WinCash (WCC) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a market cap of $44,469.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00032335 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

