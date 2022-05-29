Wolverine Trading LLC Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC stock opened at $347.56 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $286.41 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.95.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,935. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

