Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Woodward reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Woodward stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.24. 233,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $129.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

